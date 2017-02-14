Unprecedented icing problems on two key bridges for the Canada Line system between Richmond and downtown Vancouver earlier this month have prompted the region’s transit authority to launch an assessment of what went wrong and how things can be improved in the future.

TransLink said it wants to study problems that occurred over three days on bridges spanning the Fraser River that forced passengers onto buses instead of automated trains. But the assessment won’t be a formal review.

Canada Line has been running since 2009, carrying tens of thousands of passengers over eight winters, but specific problems arose this year with iced-up rails linked to the severe winter conditions.

“It was definitely an extraordinary year,” Chris Bryan, a spokesman for TransLink, said in an interview on Tuesday.

Mr. Bryan says the rails were so covered with ice that trains were unable to draw the energy to move, affecting the system on Feb. 3, 6 and 7.

“That’s something we want to understand. We’ve had ice. We’ve had snow. We have had zero temperature without any issues. Why now? Why did we have three or four days of significant delays on Canada Line?”

At this point, he said, it is too early to draw any specific conclusions about what went wrong.

“After any winter like this, we’re looking at our practices and how they held up and what went well and what didn’t. That’s a standard practice for us. We’re a learning organization.”

Gordon Price, a former Vancouver city councillor now serving as a fellow with the Centre for Dialogue at Simon Fraser University with a focus on urban affairs, says it can be a challenge for transit services in areas such as the Lower Mainland to plan for winter weather.

The problem, Mr. Price said, is that severe winter weather is inconsistent and intermittent from year to year and it takes consistent bad weather to hone operational routines.

Mr. Price said transit systems operating in other regions of the world with climates similar to Vancouver’s probably face similar challenges.

Anthony Perl, a professor of urban studies and political science at SFU specializing in urban and intercity passenger transportation, wrote in an e-mail exchange on Tuesday that it took over a decade to “fine-tune” the first two SkyTrain lines in the Lower Mainland for extreme winters.

He said he expects that operating techniques for Canada Line, the third rapid-transit system, will be adjusted to deal with future severe weather.

He said the only question ahead is what happens if it turns out that some capital investment is needed for upgrades such as heating elements on the Fraser River crossings.

TransLink has system-wide protocols for dealing with winter conditions even though the Lower Mainland tends, generally, to have a mild climate.

There are special protocols to clear ice from trolley wires used by buses.

And there are Canada Line cars that splash de-icing fluid on tracks. After hours, overnight, TransLink also runs trains, as needed, on SkyTrain and Canada Line tracks to clear snow.

Indeed, crews were putting sand on the affected Canada Line track before the recent storms.

Mr. Bryan said TransLink is ready for further challenging weather but he’s hopeful that it’s over.

