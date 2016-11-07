Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a $1.5-billion plan to protect Canada’s oceans, as Ottawa attempts to meet B.C.’s demand for “world-leading marine spill response" as a condition for new heavy-oil pipelines.

Mr. Trudeau said Monday that the federal Oceans Protection Plan will strengthen the Coast Guard, improve information sharing with an eye to prevent spills from happening, and toughen laws to ensure owners of problem vessels are held responsible.

“As a community, we need to protect our magnificent oceans,” Trudeau said during an event in Vancouver.

Related: Inside the sinking of the Nathan E. Stewart

The prime minister outlined the plan Monday, a day after his transportation minister, Marc Garneau, visited the area on B.C.'s central coast where a tug boat ran aground and sank last month, causing a diesel and heavy oil spill that crews have struggled to clean up.

The spill near Bella Bella has renewed questions about how prepared the federal government is to respond to a major spill off the coast – and whether there has been any progress meeting B.C.’s demands for improved spill response.

“The ongoing incident at Bella Bella is unacceptable,” said Mr. Trudeau. “I know this, you know this, Canadians know this. It’s time for a change.”

B.C. Premier Christy Clark has outlined five conditions to win her government’s support for new pipelines, including “world-leading” spill response.

Most significantly, that requirement has emerged as a major barrier for Kinder Morgan’s proposed expansion of its Trans Mountain pipeline between Alberta’s oil sands and the Vancouver region. Ms. Clark has said the project, as proposed, does not meet her conditions.

The federal government is expected to announce whether it will approve the project soon.

The B.C. government has listed 11 deficiencies it wants fixed.

Among them, the province wants legislation to make escort tugs for all tankers calling in B.C. ports mandatory, for the purposes of emergency rescue and salvage; three new salvage tugs, at a cost of between $25-million and $50-million apiece, to be based in Port Renfrew, Kitimat and Vancouver; a new Coast Guard station in Prince Rupert at an estimated cost in excess of $6-million, with operational costs estimated at $700,000 per year for a base with 12 crew.

The list also calls for a marine training “centre for excellence” that would emphasize training opportunities for First Nations.

Report Typo/Error