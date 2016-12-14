The Transportation Safety Board wants all commercial fishing vessels, both large and small, to have their stability assessed after investigating a deadly capsizing off British Columbia last year.

Three men died and one survived when their commercial fishing trawler capsized near Tofino off the west coast of Vancouver Island shortly after the crew brought in what was to be its final haul of hake on Sept. 5, 2015.

At a news conference in suburban Vancouver on Wednesday, safety board chairwoman Kathy Fox said the board has seen similar circumstances far too often and, on average, 10 fishermen a year die in Canada’s commercial fishing industry.

“These deaths are nearly all preventable,” she said.

The board had made five recommendations, including that all commercial fishing vessels have stability assessments appropriate for their size and operation and that the assessment is kept current.

The board’s investigation determined that the Caledonian, a 30-metre fishing vessel, overturned as its stability was reduced because of the way fuel and fish were stored on board, changing its operation limits.

The board’s report on the incident said the Caledonian’s operating practices for fuel and water load, and for bringing in fish differed from those in the stability regulations and increased the risk of the vessel overturning.

It said the cumulative effects of water on the deck, the sea conditions, the drag of the port side trawl door and the fact that crew tried to counter the list of the vessel led to the capsize.

After the vessel capsized, the master and mate climbed onto the overturned hull and stayed there for several hours. An emergency signal was not sent out.

The boat eventually sank, and the mate managed to make it to the life-raft.

The Canadian Coast Guard rescued the man and recovered the bodies of the three crew members several hours later.

The safety board made four other recommendations, including that all crews on fishing vessels be required to wear personal flotation devices at all times while on deck.

“Three of the four crew on board had decades of experience, yet, like many other fishermen, they were not wearing a personal flotation device, or PFD. The fourth crew member was new to the industry and wore a PFD. He was also the only one who survived,” Fox said.

The BC Coroners Service identified Wesley Hagglund, Keith Standing and Doug White as the men who died in the accident.

Hagglund was skipper of the trawler, while Standing was his engineer and White was a deckhand.

Hagglund, who was 55, was a resident of Duncan. Standing, 48, and White, 41, lived in Port Alberni.

