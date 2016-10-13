A tug and barge unit has run aground north of Bella Bella, on British Columbia’s central coast.

Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre spokesman Brandon Austin says the vessel went aground in Seaforth Channel at about 1 a.m.

He says the tug, Nathan E. Stewart, was pushing the empty fuel barge and both vessels remain upright.

Austin says crew is still aboard the tug and no one has been hurt.

Several other vessels, including the coast guard ships Bartlett and Tully, are at the scene with environmental gear.

