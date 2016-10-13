Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An aerial view of a small section of the Great Bear Rain Forest near Bella Bella, B.C., Jan. 29, 2016. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)
An aerial view of a small section of the Great Bear Rain Forest near Bella Bella, B.C., Jan. 29, 2016. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)

BELLA BELLA, B.C. — The Canadian Press

A tug and barge unit has run aground north of Bella Bella, on British Columbia’s central coast.

Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre spokesman Brandon Austin says the vessel went aground in Seaforth Channel at about 1 a.m.

He says the tug, Nathan E. Stewart, was pushing the empty fuel barge and both vessels remain upright.

Austin says crew is still aboard the tug and no one has been hurt.

Several other vessels, including the coast guard ships Bartlett and Tully, are at the scene with environmental gear.

