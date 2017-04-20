Runaway rail cars loaded with logs crashed into an unsuspecting work crew in the tiny community of Woss on northern Vancouver Island, killing two people and injuring three others.

A RCMP news release says two people didn’t survive the crash, while the other three have been transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Dave Rushton, the community’s regional elected representative, said the cause of the accident is under investigation but early reports indicate a crew was on the tracks when the rail cars loaded with logs slammed into them.

Cpl. Tammy Douglas says they received a report of the derailment around 8:45 a.m. Thursday and numerous first responders attended the scene.

She says it took a significant effort by rescue crews to deal with those who were trapped in the derailment.

Rushton said he was told by people at the accident scene the cars approached without warning.

“Somehow the cars got away and ran down the track, and, of course, it’s downhill,” he said. “It’s all gravity feed. They ended up right in behind our community here. It’s amazing there wasn’t more damage done.”

At the section of track where the accident occurred, the rail cars are not connected to train engines, Rushton said. The area is a transfer zone where the loaded rail cars pass through before being connected to locomotives and moved to sawmills elsewhere, he said.

Rushton said a backhoe loader, a speeder car and the workers were on the track when the accident occurred. A speeder car is a rail vehicle used to transport workers on rail tracks.

The train is operated by Western Forest Products, one of the area’s major employers.

Don Demens, the company’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement Western Forest Products is co-operating with authorities in the investigation of the derailment.

The company took over the historic forestry rail route in 2006. Construction of the 90-kilometre rail line started in 1917 and is now known as the Englewood Railway of Western Forest Products. It is the only remaining log transport railway on Vancouver Island.

Woss, located about 75 kilometres southeast of Port McNeill, has about 200 residents.

Rushton said everybody is aware of the accident and knows the victims. He said he originally feared his grandson was one of the injured because he was scheduled to be part of the rail crew, but his duties where shifted before the accident.

“We’ve got a couple hundred people here,” Rushton said. “Everybody’s in shock. We went for along time without a lost time accident here. And now this.”

Douglas said the derailment is being investigated by the BC Coroners Service, the Transportation Safety Board and Worksafe BC.

