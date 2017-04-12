The University of British Columbia is set to vote on a new sexual misconduct policy in the wake of allegations it mishandled complaints against a history PhD student and former creative writing chairman Steven Galloway.

The board of governors will vote on the policy tomorrow and if it passes, UBC will become the latest major research university in the province to meet a May deadline set by the provincial government.

UBC’s policy would establish centralized sexualized violence prevention and response offices at its Vancouver and Okanagan campuses to receive reports, refer complainants to support services and, if requested, provide information about the investigation process.

The policy would apply to students, staff and faculty and would hire directors of investigations to review reports within 14 days and decide whether to refer them to investigators.

The school announced it would create a policy in November 2015, shortly after complaints that it had fumbled reports about the PhD student and after Galloway was suspended.

Galloway has denied a former student’s allegation of sexual assault, saying the university’s investigator found that all but one of the allegations against him, including the most serious, was not substantiated.

