The head of the Vancouver Aquarium says it’s possible that a pair of beluga whales that have died over the last two weeks were poisoned, though he stressed the facility still does not know what killed the animals.

John Nightingale, the CEO of the Vancouver Aquarium said his team has been in touch with the Vancouver Police Department since the deaths of Aurora and her calf Qila. The facility has also reviewed surveillance footage and changed its security procedures, but he did not offer specifics.

Qila, the first beluga whale born in captivity in Canada, died two weeks ago, while Aurora died late last week after exhibiting similar symptoms. Necropsy examinations of both whales have failed to identify any obvious causes of death.

“I don't have to tell you it's perplexing how you can lose two belugas so closeky together with no explanation,” said Mr. Nightingale.

He said it would be unprecedented in the world of aquariums for a poisoning to occur, but all options are being investigated.

The deaths leave the aquarium without any beluga whales. Five other belugas from the Vancouver Aquarium are living temporarily at various locations across the United States as expansion plans proceed for the facility, including an expansion of the surface of the beluga tank.

Mr. Nightingale said any decisions about returning the whales have been put on hold until the facility can determine what killed the two belugas.

A male named Tuvaq was born in 2002 and died in 2005. In 2009, a female named Nala was born but died a year later from an apparent infection.

An examination later found a pocket in the whale’s larynx contained two stones and a penny.

Qila became a mother herself in June 2008, when she gave birth to a female calf named Tiqa, who died three years later of pneumonia.

Report Typo/Error