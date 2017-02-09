Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A file photo of a paramedic outside Vancouver General Hospital. (Jeff Vinnick for The Globe and Mail)
A file photo of a paramedic outside Vancouver General Hospital. (Jeff Vinnick for The Globe and Mail)

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

A three-vehicle collision involving a bus belonging to a seniors-care home in Vancouver has sent 13 people to hospital.

Dan Stroup, assistant chief of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, says the cause of the crash is unknown.

B.C. Ambulance says in a tweet that one person is in serious condition while the other 12 are stable.

The crash occurred this morning in South Vancouver near the intersection of Oak Street and 57th Avenue.

Several recent snow storms and freezing rain have made road conditions in Metro Vancouver treacherous.

