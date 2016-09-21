Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A nurse holds a tray of supplies at the Insite safe injection clinic in Vancouver on May 11, 2011. (JOHN LEHMANN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
The Canadian Press

Vancouver could see as many as four new supervised-injection sites by early next year.

Dr. Patricia Daly of Vancouver Coastal Health says the authority is applying to Health Canada to expand the number of harm-reduction sites in its area.

British Columbia has seen an explosion of fentanyl-related deaths over the past year, leading the province’s top doctor to declare a public health state of emergency in the spring.

Daly says it’s impossible to give a timeline for when the sites would open, but she hopes they’ll be up and running by early next year.

Applying to offer safe-injection services became especially difficult since the previous federal government passed a law in early 2015 that added a host of prohibitive regulations.

The British Columbia government is preparing to release updated numbers on the province-wide crisis of overdose deaths this afternoon.

