Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson speaks about the proposed tax on vacant homes outside City Hall in Vancouver, B.C., on Sept. 14, 2016. (DARRYL DYCK/THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson speaks about the proposed tax on vacant homes outside City Hall in Vancouver, B.C., on Sept. 14, 2016. (DARRYL DYCK/THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

Vancouver vacancy tax to include secondary units used for Airbnb Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Vancouver’s proposed empty homes tax will include secondary units being booked full-time on the vacation rental website Airbnb, with the maximum fine for people who evade the levy set at $10,000.

New details of the tax emerged at city hall where council voted to move forward with public consultation despite staunch opposition of three councillors from the centre-right Non-Partisan Association.

Coun. George Affleck called the tax a “bureaucratic nightmare,” while Coun. Elizabeth Ball said the proposal was frightening seniors who may have had to leave home to care for a sick loved one, for example.

Mayor Gregor Robertson dismissed their concerns as “fear-mongering” and says the process for enforcing the tax – through self-declaration, audits and complaints – was the same as the income tax process.

Robertson said $10,000 is the maximum fine the city can impose under its charter, but it will consider a combination of the fine plus a higher tax rate for people who fail to self-declare or fraudulently declare.

The tax would not apply to primary residences, only secondary units such as investment condos that are not being used by a long-term tenant or units being exclusively used for Airbnb.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

These Vancouver homes cost over $1-million – and only have one bathroom (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog