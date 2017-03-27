A First Nation on Vancouver Island has approved a proposed liquefied natural gas export facility on its traditional territories.

Members of the Huu-ay-aht First Nation voted 70 per cent in favour of the development planned by Steelhead LNG at Sarita Bay, near Port Alberni.

The First Nation says in a news release that it is the first in British Columbia to approve the co-management of the development of a liquefied natural gas facility.

In October 2015, Chief Robert Dennis said the Huu-ay-aht had been talking with the Vancouver-based company about the export plant, and those negotiations had covered environmental, cultural and economic issues but had not yet included a financial offer.

The vote on Saturday also gave unanimous support of the Huu-ay-aht’s executive council and its council of hereditary chiefs.

The Huu-ay-aht First Nation has 750 members.

