A candidate for a B.C. NDP nomination on Vancouver Island has withdrawn from the race, saying she endured sexism and harassment during her campaign and that the opposition party’s response to it was disappointing.

Georgia Collins, a community advocate who was running for the Cowichan Valley nomination in the May provincial election, announced the end of her candidacy in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.

“I wish I could say that my decision is unrelated to sexism and harassment that I experienced during my campaign, but that would be untrue,” she wrote.

“I wish I could say that I was not disappointed by the party’s capacity to respond to such concerns, but that would also be untrue.”

Ms. Collins’s decision to withdraw comes one month after Sandra Jansen dropped out of the leadership race for Alberta’s Progressive Conservatives, citing sexism and personal attacks.

The B.C. NDP said party president Craig Keating was not available for an interview Thursday.

The party instead provided a brief statement attributed to Amber Hockin, its treasurer.

“We are disappointed about the circumstances surrounding Georgia Collins’ nomination campaign and her decision to withdraw,” the statement read.

“She has raised concerns with us about the conduct of a private citizen who was part of her campaign team. We take those concerns seriously and are investigating the matter further.”

Ms. Collins, who last year ran unsuccessfully for the federal NDP nomination in the riding of Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, did not provide further details in her Facebook post on the harassment or how the party responded to her allegations.

She did not respond to phone and e-mail messages Thursday.

In her Facebook post, Ms. Collins said she had felt “pressure from people to stay silent” and been threatened with lawsuits – though it was not clear from whom. She said she was stepping down for her well-being, along with the well-being of her children.

“In so many cases, it seems to me there is a better way than the current partisan process to move what is really at issue forward in a positive and productive way. Empathy and equanimity are key,” she wrote.

“I am resolute in my belief that there is a better way to do politics and I look forward to continuing to work within and for my community toward a better future for all.”

Ms. Collins is development co-ordinator and fundraising chair at the Inclusive Leadership Co-operative and previously served as executive director at the Shawnigan Basin Society.

In a separate Facebook post in September, she said she had faced online harassment and death threats and expressed concern about a fire that occurred just outside her home. She also complained in the September post about the conduct of an unnamed campaign staffer.

The B.C. NDP said three candidates remain for the Cowichan Valley nomination and the vote will take place Jan. 15. The riding is currently held by two-term NDP MLA Bill Routley, who is retiring.

Lori Iannidinardo, one of the three remaining candidates and area director for the Cowichan Valley Regional District, said Ms. Collins was “a great candidate.”

“I was actually shocked, and actually quite saddened … at her withdrawal,” she said in an interview.

Ms. Iannidinardo said she has not experienced sexism or harassment in her campaign and has not been privy to the details behind Ms. Collins’s allegations.

