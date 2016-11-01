Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Police in Vancouver say they are investigating multiple stabbings at the Plaza of Nations near the east end of False Creek.

No information about the number of victims or their conditions has been provided.

Const. Jason Doucette issued a news release saying the investigation is ongoing.

Officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the scene in front of the Harbour Event Centre and an adjoining night club.

Several pieces of evidence are visible, including a pile of what appears to be bloodied clothing, and the entire plaza remains behind police tape.

Doucette says more details could be offered at a news conference later this morning.

