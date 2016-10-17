B.C.’s Education Minister has fired the Vancouver School Board, after months of controversies over budgeting, school closings and allegations that trustees had been bullying staff.

In dismissing the board, Education Minister ​Mike Bernier cited the failure to pass a balanced budget, as required by law, and the recent bullying allegations, which have prompted an investigation by WorkSafe BC. The board of nine trustees has been replaced by Dianne Turner, a former superintendent with the Delta school board.

The board refused to pass a proposed budget before a June 30 deadline, saying the cuts it contained were too deep while also accusing the provincila government of using funding for seismic upgrading of schools to pressure the trustees to close schools with low enrolment. The board planned to meet Monday evening to finally pass the budget, but Mr. Bernier said it was too late.

"It is impossible to have any confidence that a potential last-minute change of position on the district budget signals a fundamental change in the attitude, which has so far led the board to refuse to follow the law," Mr. Bernier said in a statement.

"What we have witnessed from the Vancouver school board is a misplaced focus on political tactics rather than responsible stewardship."

The decision to vote down a balanced budget prompted the province to appoint a special adviser, Peter Milburn, in July to conduct a forensic audit and full review of the Vancouver board. That report has not yet been released.

The board has also balked at the idea of closing schools, which they said would be needed to qualify for funding for seismic upgrading. They started a process that could have seen as many as 11 schools close, but that process was put on hold last week after Mr. Bernier announced such funding would no longer be tied to enrolment targets.

And in the midst of that debate, the board is facing an investigation following allegations of bullying and harassment that emerged earlier this month. Four senior administrators took medical leaves and WorkSafe BC was brought into investigate whether elected board members had crossed the line when dealing with staff. Two others took leaves that had been planned in advanced.

The earlier vote to reject the balanced budget was largely symbolic, because staff implemented the cuts, amounting to about $20-million, as the school year began in September.

The Vancouver School Board and the provincial government have a history of disputes over budgeting and the issue of school closures. In 2010, the board initially refused to pass a balanced budget, prompting the province to appoint a special adviser to review the board's finances. That led to speculation the board could be fired, but instead trustees reluctantly passed a balanced budget.

The board was fired in the early 1980s when it refused to pass a restraint budget as dictated by the province.

