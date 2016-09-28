Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Airbnb Inc. application is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone and iPad in this arranged photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, March 21, 2014. Vancouver is finalizing recommendations for short-term rentals, which will likely restrict them to people renting out their own homes through Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway and other platforms with some kind of yearly cap on nights allowed. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)
Frances Bula

VANCOUVER — Special to The Globe and Mail

Vancouver is moving to restrict short-term rentals like Airbnb, prohibiting full-time listings that have been blamed for exacerbating the city’s housing crisis by taking homes off the market.

Mayor Gregor Robertson announced Wednesday that a staff report also recommends that anyone who wants to rent out space in their home be required to obtain a licence and pay a new tax.

Mr. Robertson said the city needs to act because of an extreme housing shortage in Vancouver.

“At a time like this, when affordable and rental housing are in a crisis, it’s incumbent upon the city to take bold steps.”

The proposed rules would allow people to only list space in their primary residences on Airbnb. The staff report says owners should also be required to obtain a business licence, include that number on any public listing for rent, and likely pay a tax similar to what hotels pay.

The staff recommendations, which have to be approved next week and then go out for public consultation, will not allow licences for people who are trying to rent out entire houses or apartments year-round.

That prohibition will include basement suites and laneway houses attached to primary residences, so the new rules would prohibit an owner from converting secondary suites on their property to short-term rentals.

Airbnb has denied its service is having a major effect on housing in Vancouver, suggesting full-time listings that could otherwise be used as long-term rentals represent just a small fraction of its business. Instead, the U.S.-based company argues Airbnb allows homeowners to help make ends meet.

The formal report with details on the new rules hasn’t been issued yet.

And some issues still have to be worked out as the proposal goes to public consultation.

Staff said they’re not sure what the tax would be yet, although they’d want it to be similar to what hotels and bed-and-breakfasts pay.

The staff proposal doesn’t include any kind of cap on the number of nights an owner can rent out the principal residence, although other cities have imposed such limits. Vancouver’s manager of development services, Kaye Matheny Krishna, said other cities that have put in a cap told city staff that it was very hard to track and enforce.

