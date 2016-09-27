The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Kelowna on Tuesday for a tour of the city that includes a visit to a local university campus and a chance to sample British Columbia’s culinary scene.

Prince William and Kate began the next leg of their eight-day tour with a stop at the University of British Columbia Okanagan, where they unveiled a plaque marking the 10th anniversary of the campus.

They were also scheduled to meet students and watch a demonstration by the women’s volleyball team.

Later, the couple will head to the Mission Hill Family Estate to view the vineyard and learn about the province’s agrifood sector at the Taste of British Columbia Festival.

They finish their itinerary on Tuesday in Whitehorse as they spend Wednesday in Yukon.

At The Taste of British Columbia Festival, the royals will meet with some of province’s top chefs, including Iron Chef Rob Feenie, restaurateurs Vikram Vij and David Hawksworth, and California roll inventor Hidekazu Tojo, recently voted a goodwill ambassador for Japanese cuisine.

Hundreds of people were at the university for a glimpse of the duke and duchess.

Well-wishers waved small British Columbia flags and one woman carried a large sign reading, “We love you,” with a photo of William and Kate surrounded by red maple leaves.

Brittany Campbell, 26, with her nearly two-year-old son Rowen Campbell on her shoulders, showed up about 90 minutes before the duke and duchess arrived.

“We’ve been following her since she came into the limelight. She’s such a great role model for women,” Campbell said. “I’m very much a believer in fairy tales and she’s like a modern-day fairy tale come true. She’s really inspiring.”

Brittany Forte held her sleeping daughter, Ayla, who is 2 1/2 months old.

“As you can see, she can’t contain her excitement,” Forte joked.

“They’re these figurative people that you see on TV, you see them in pictures and now to see them in real life is really cool.”

Ray Folland and his 13-year-old daughter Sarah drove from nearby Lumby to see the royal couple. Both said they wanted to see the man who would one day be king.

“Hopefully in my lifetime he will be king and it would be nice to see him before that,” said Folland, 61.

The Royal Canadian Mint announced Tuesday that it is honouring the visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with a new silver collector coin. The coin features a full-colour reproduction of a photo of the portrait of the duke and duchess with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

