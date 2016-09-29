Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Carcross, Yukon, on Sept. 28, 2016. (Pool/Getty Images)
William and Kate to visit military families at Victoria children's party

VICTORIA — The Canadian Press

The royals are back in their home base of Victoria as they near the end of a week-long visit and will meet with local families at a children’s party today.Government House will host the affair, which will feature young members of the local 4-H club and their animals.

On the guest list for the party are several local military families who have loved ones deployed on land, sea and air missions.

Following the festivities, the Royal Family has private time scheduled.

Prince William and Kate travelled back to Victoria yesterday after spending the day in Yukon.

In Whitehorse, the couple watched First Nations dancers, sent a telegraph to the Internet and met young artists.

They also travelled to the picturesque community of Carcross, where they took an alpine walk with the majestic snow-covered Montana Mountain as a backdrop, and visited a mountain bike festival.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge get a taste of Kelowna, B.C. (CP Video)
 

