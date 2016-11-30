A woman in Penticton, B.C., has suffered minor injuries after trying to open what appeared to be a Christmas package left on her property.

Dorothy Czerniak says she found a small parcel in holiday wrapping paper at the foot of her driveway Wednesday morning.

She says she brought the package inside and was trying to open it with a knife when it exploded.

The blast singed Czerniak’s face and caused a small fire.

Czerniak’s son called 911 and a section of their mobile home park was put on lockdown.

Penticton RCMP have not released any information about the investigation.

