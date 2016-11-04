Woodfibre LNG says it is proceeding with its proposed liquefied natural gas development near Squamish, B.C., in what would be the province’s first LNG project.

Premier Christy Clark says the $1.6-billion development will create 650 jobs during construction and 100 operational jobs over its estimated lifespan of 25 years.

The project has cleared regulatory hurdles at the provincial and federal levels, including securing federal approval in March of this year.

Woodfibre LNG is licensed to export about 2.1 million tonnes of LNG annually.

There are approximately 20 LNG proposals in B.C. on the drawing board.

Pacific Northwest LNG, which is much larger than the Woodfibre LNG project, recently secured federal sanctioning and is now being reviewed by Malaysia’s state-owned company Petronas for final approval.

