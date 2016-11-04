Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The proposed site of the Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish, B.C. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)
The proposed site of the Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish, B.C. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)

Woodfibre says it is proceeding with B.C.’s first LNG project Add to ...

SQUAMISH, B.C. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Woodfibre LNG says it is proceeding with its proposed liquefied natural gas development near Squamish, B.C., in what would be the province’s first LNG project.

Premier Christy Clark says the $1.6-billion development will create 650 jobs during construction and 100 operational jobs over its estimated lifespan of 25 years.

The project has cleared regulatory hurdles at the provincial and federal levels, including securing federal approval in March of this year.

Woodfibre LNG is licensed to export about 2.1 million tonnes of LNG annually.

There are approximately 20 LNG proposals in B.C. on the drawing board.

Pacific Northwest LNG, which is much larger than the Woodfibre LNG project, recently secured federal sanctioning and is now being reviewed by Malaysia’s state-owned company Petronas for final approval.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Ottawa gives conditional approval to Pacific NorthWest LNG project (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog