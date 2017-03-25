We’re trying to decide between a Nissan Rogue and Mitsubishi RVR. We want to keep the purchase price at around $15,000 and we’ve been looking at 2012 models. – Erin, Ottawa

Choosing between the Nissan and the Mitsubishi, more buyers went Rogue. In 2012, 6,334 RVRs were sold in Canada, compared to 14,329 Rogues.

But there are plenty of other compact crossovers – 26 in 2012 alone – to pick from. Other solid alternatives? The Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-5 or Volkswagen Tiguan.

2012 Nissan Rogue

NISSAN

First generation: 2008-2013 (facelift in 2011)

Average price for base: $13,730 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/Drive: Continuously variable transmission [CVT]/Front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive

Engine: 2.5-litre DOHC inline-four

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 10.3 city, 8.3 highway (FWD), 11.0 city, 9.1 highway (AWD)

The Nissan Highly Competent doesn’t have the same ring as Rogue, but it’s probably a better description.

“Nissan’s compact crossover might be called the Rogue, but it’s really just another member of the ever-growing herd of vehicles in this category, albeit one of those running up near the front,” Globe Drive said in 2012. “If you can live with the [CVT], you won’t likely find anything else to complain about in how the Rogue drives on a day-to-day basis – and in most other respects it should do a good job of handling the chores that make these family-friendly sized vehicles so popular.”

Edmunds said the Rogue had an “unusually nice interior” and was “unusually fun to drive.

“Unless you require maximum cargo space and rear-seat functionality, it’s a strong contender,” it said. “The Rogue isn’t faultless, of course – its buzzy, droning CVT is the only choice for changing gears, and unlike some other competitors, there’s no V-6 option.”

Edmunds liked the smooth ride, capable handling, high-quality cabin and comfortable front seats. But it didn’t like the lousy rear visibility.

“Although the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 offer more cargo room and versatility, the Rogue is actually a nicer place to sit and a more engaging car to drive,” it said.

The Rogue came in three trims: S, SL and SV. All-wheel drive was optional in the S, standard in the SL and SV.

Consumer Reports predicted above-average used car reliability.

“The CVT transmission worked well,” the magazine said. “The ride is supple and handling fairly nimble.”

There was one recall to fix a wiring harness that could corrode from road salt and potentially cause a short.

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

MITSUBISHI

Third generation: 2011-present

Average price for base: $11,713 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/Drive: Five-speed manual, CVT/Front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive

Engine: 2.0-litre DOHC inline-four

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 10 city, 7.6 highway (manual), 9.9 city, 7.9 highway (CVT)

Mitsubishi is known for some wild cars, but the RVR is purely mild.

“Its belligerent-looking front-end styling aside, this is a vehicle that won’t frighten the children or the family dog, or raise dad’s or mom’s heart rate above a suburban-boulevard-cruise idle,” Globe Drive said. “The RVR requires 11.5 seconds to get to 100 km/h, which means it’s running in the tail-end segment of the compact crossover pack’s performance envelope.”

The RVR, known at the Outlander Sport outside of Canada and Japan, comes in three trims: ES, GT and SE. The base ES has front-wheel drive and the manual.

Edmunds liked the smooth, quiet ride, the standard voice-control, and the price. It wasn’t a fan of the “indifferent” engine power, “far-from-sporty” handling, or the lack of cargo room.

“It provides a smooth, quiet freeway ride and comes with a fair number of features for relatively short money,” it said. “Pitted against other compact crossovers, (it) doesn’t really make the cut – more mainstream models like the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and the regular Mitsubishi Outlander are going to be more practical and useful over all.”

Consumer Reports doesn’t give used-car reliability for the 2012 RVR, but it gave the 2011 model its top reliability rating.

It liked the versatility, ease of front-seat access, fuel economy and simple controls. It didn’t like the noise, “just adequate” acceleration or basic fit and finish.

There were three recalls, including a fix to a corrosion problem that could cause an open lift-gate to fall.