Lill Lindfors, Roy Black, Wencke Myhre, Brigitte Petry and Wolfgang Graf at the World Championship of Alpine Skiing fondue dinner in Chamonix, February 1962.

Dip in

The fondue party – a staple of 1960s and 70s entertaining – is still an ideal way to gather your guests for a winter meal. Channel an old-school vibe with accessories that have quirky graphic detailing, such as West Elm’s set of cocktail tumblers; they’re ideal for setting the mood while serving up some pre-dinner Old Fashioneds. Crate & Barrel’s colourful cotton napkins will help wipe up any spilled cheese, like a ripened Gruyere imported from Switzerland. Boska’s stoneware set, which comes with 12 fondue forks, has oak detailing reminiscent of the wood-panelled basement of eras past. For added nostalgia, a Mary Maxim sweater from Roots is a perfect mix of cozy and Canadiana. Bundle up and chow down.

ODESSA PALOMA PARKER

