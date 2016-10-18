Donald Trump is in a dark mood and Hillary Clinton better hold onto her lectern for the barrage of attacks and insinuations coming her way when the presidential candidates meet one last time before voting day less than three weeks away.

The third and final presidential debate is set to be cringe-inducing TV.

Viewership dropped by more than 20 per cent between the first and second debates. In other words, it takes a strong stomach to sit through 90 minutes of a Trump-Clinton showdown.

Here is everything you need to know about what’s creating buzz and news in the lead-up to Wednesday night’s debate.

Donald Trump supporters Mary Claire, from left, Colette McDonald and Karolee McLaughlin, with her dog Lakota, spar with protesters in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday. Paul Aiken/AP

When and where: The final debate will take place on Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.



Format and rules: We can bid farewell to the town hall format of the second president debate with audience members asking questions, and welcome back the lecterns that candidates will stand behind.

The format will be six 15-minute segments on major topics. The rules state that each segment will open with a question from the moderator and allow each candidate two minutes to respond, after which candidates can debate each other. The moderator can also explore the topic in greater detail.

There will be a single moderator: journalist Chris Wallace of Fox News. Mr. Wallace is a sharp interviewer, so expect some pointed and perhaps unexpected questions.

It is the first time that the network has been picked by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Mr. Wallace has announced the debate topics in advance:

Debt and entitlements

Immigration

Economy

Supreme Court

Foreign hot spots

Fitness to be president

Fox News moderators from left, Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier appear for the first Republican presidential debate in Cleveland last year. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Polls: Ms. Clinton has enjoyed an October bump in national polls, although several battleground states continue to be tight races.

The analysis of polls appears to show that Ms. Clinton has benefited from a shift in women voters after the 2005 Access to Hollywood video controversy that has dogged the Trump campaign since Oct. 7. But Mr. Trump is still within striking distance in several battleground states.

Nationally, Ms. Clinton is ahead by nine points and 12 points, according to the CBS News and Monmouth surveys of voters choosing in a four-way race.

In battleground states, here’s the latest picture, according to the CNN and Qunnipiac University surveys.

Ohio: Trump ahead by four percentage points (CNN) among likely voters in a four-way race; Trump-Clinton tie (Quinnipiac).

Trump ahead by four percentage points (CNN) among likely voters in a four-way race; Trump-Clinton tie (Quinnipiac). Florida: Clinton ahead by four points (Quinnipiac).

Clinton ahead by four points (Quinnipiac). Pennsylvania: Clinton ahead by six points (Quinnipiac).

Clinton ahead by six points (Quinnipiac). North Carolina: Clinton ahead by one point (CNN).

Clinton ahead by one point (CNN). Nevada: Clinton ahead by two points (CNN).

Clinton ahead by two points (CNN). Colorado: Clinton ahead by eight points (Quinnipiac).

Plot line: With three weeks until voting day, each candidate should be preparing to make their closing arguments for why they are fit for the White House and ready to govern.

But the 2016 election campaign is still in the mud-slinging phase. This is Mr. Trump’s last opportunity in front of an audience of tens of millions to have a go at Ms. Clinton.

Whatever his arguments about the election process being rigged, Mr. Trump is not going to pass up the opportunity to enthrall his base of supporters by throwing more insults, taunts and allegations in Ms. Clinton’s direction.





‘Why now,’ asks Melania Trump about allegations of Donald Trump sex assaults 0:58





A list of the women who’ve accused Trump of sexual assault so far In all they number more than half a dozen, and the list is growing. Here are the women and the allegations going back to the 1980s.





Buzz: After plagiarism allegations following her Republican National Convention speech in July, Melania Trump has kept a low profile.



But this week, Mr. Trump’s wife sat down for interviews to address allegations that her husband had groped at least half dozen women going back to the 1980s.

Ms. Trump called the claims lies and dismissed the controversial 2005 video as “boy talk” in which her husband was “egged on” by host Billy Bush.

THE REPUBLICAN CRISIS Read Marcus Gee's story: Trump has crashed the Republican Party, and it’ll never be the same.



Meanwhile, Mr. Trump continues to tear at the electoral process, warning his supporters that the election will be rigged against him and votes will be stolen.

His battle with the Republican Party continues unabated.

On Monday night, he said House Speaker Paul Ryan is not supporting him because of his own ambition to run for president in 2020.

Ms. Clinton is not without her own controversies.



First, there are lingering questions over her use of a private e-mail server and address to handle classified information during her tenure as U.S. secretary of state.

The latest revelation came on Monday. Read more about that here: State Dept. official ‘pressured’ FBI to declassify Clinton e-mail: documents

The second controversy is to do with WikiLeaks releasing batches of thousands of hacked e-mails between senior Clinton aides. The releases are likely to continue until the election and provide a window into the Clinton machine.

The most damaging so far relate to Ms. Clinton’s paid Wall Street speeches, which were the focus of much debate during the Democratic primaries. Bernie Sanders called on her to release the transcripts; she refused.

We now have excerpts of those speeches, and it’s clear why Ms. Clinton wanted to keep those speeches secret:

Politics is like sausage being made. It is unsavoury, and it always has been that way, but we usually end up where we need to be. But if everybody's watching, you know, all of the back room discussions and the deals, you know, then people get a little nervous, to say the least. So, you need both a public and a private position.

In another speech excerpt, she reportedly said:

My dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders, some time in the future with energy that is as green and sustainable as we can get it, powering growth and opportunity for every person in the hemisphere.

The speeches feed into a narrative that Ms. Clinton, contrary to the image she sought to project during the primaries, is bound to Wall Street and that what she says in public is not what she actually believes privately. She was paid an estimated $26-million for speeches after leaving the Obama administration.



Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks in Las Vegas on Oct. 12, 2016. ANDREW HARNIK/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The experts: What to watch in the final debate

We reached out to our panel of experts who have been weighing in before each debate to set up what viewers should watch for and what each candidate needs to do in order to win the final debate. Here are some of their insights.

What to watch: Alan Schroeder, professor of journalism at Northeastern University and author of Presidential Debates: Risky Business on the Campaign Trail, expects more of Mr. Trump as the proverbial bull in the china shop.

I expect that Clinton will do everything in her power to stay out of Trump's way in the third debate, to the extent possible. The lectern format should help make that at least somewhat easier than the town hall format did.

Trump's unpredictability will be heightened in this third debate, making it difficult for Clinton to prepare and pursue a cohesive strategy. But I'll be watching to see how she responds to what is likely to be an even more reckless performance by Trump than we have seen to date.

Kelly Dittmar, assistant professor of political science at Rutgers University and scholar at the Center for American Women and Politics, will be looking to see whether Ms. Clinton tries a more aggressive strategy in countering Mr. Trump’s attacks. Thus far, Ms. Clinton is following Michelle Obama’s maxim: “When they go low, we go high.”



Female political candidates have to walk a fine line when attempting a more aggressive strategy: not to violate societal stereotypes of femininity that bind women and sometimes penalize them when step outside the norms, Dr. Dittmar explained.



The literarture in our experience of women in politics would say that we would reactive more negatively perhaps to that sort of aggression [from a female candidate]. So the Clinton strategy to go high is surely one way to just avoid getting in the pit with Donald Trump because there seems to be no way of winning.

In other words, the Clinton campaign strategy at a time when Ms. Clinton appears on pace to win the White House will be to play it safe and not get in the mud with Mr. Trump.

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, professor of communications and director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, will be looking for significant distinctions between the candidates on key topics.



What are they going to be do about he national debt for example? What is their theory about it? Do they assume that we can afford much more debt? Do they assume that it’s something we have to deal with? And if so, how are they going to deal with it?

The interest on the national debt and the cost of entitlement programs such as social security are going to make the issue of debt all consuming, Dr. Jamieson added.

But there is another reason that candidates need to project how they will govern and what they will do in the White House.

Dr. Jamieson is overseeing a large-scale panel of 5,000 voters and the findings so far should trouble both campaigns: They view both candidates negatively, they think the country is on the wrong track, and they are not enthusiastic about their presidential choices.

When the number that says I’m voting because I oppose the other candidate is high, what the debate lets you do is shift that to the answer that says, 'No I’m actually voting for someone. I have reason to favour this candidate not simply to oppose the other.'

A debate is not simply about winning over the number of votes you need to be elected, it’s about changing the nature of the vote so it is about a vote for your vision of governance.

FIRST AND SECOND DEBATE HIGHLIGHTS

First debate: Clinton, Trump clash It does not take long for the Democratic candidate to get under the skin of her rival. What follows is real-time highlights of Mr. Trump's debate stage meltdown.

Second debate: Donald Trump delivers a barrage of attacks In the town hall format, an aggressive Republican candidate stalks his rival on the debate stage in the ugliest presidential debate in modern U.S. history.

To win the third debate: Prof. Schroeder of Northeastern University breaks down what candidate needs to do in order to win. First, here’s what Mr. Trump needs to do:

For Trump the only definition of winning would involve his ability to attract new voters, as opposed to firing up those who already support him. If he cannot do this – and so far he has not been able to – then I don't see how he wins the debate.

And second for Ms. Clinton, here is what she needs to do in order to win:

Clinton has won the first two debates essentially by not coming across as a lunatic. That's a low bar, but all she has to do in order to prevail is let her opponent indulge his worst traits, as he has done in the previous encounters.

MORE READING FROM THE GLOBE



Elizabeth Renzetti: Trump may fade away, but his vile talk will linger Years will pass before we know how far the misogyny and racism among his millions of followers have spread.

Trudeau says he and Trump share different views on women The Prime Minister has changed his public comments on U.S. politics to distance himself from the Republican presidential nominee.

The rollercoaster race is about to get crazier. What’s next? In an unprecedented race for the White House, the next four weeks will likely make history for being nasty, desperate and frenzied, Affan Chowdhry explains.







