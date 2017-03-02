In the early 1960s, two filmmakers began making politically conscious, formally rigorous, emotionally provocative movies in France. Their names were not Jean-Luc Godard or François Truffaut. They were not part of the French New Wave. Their contributions to cinema are rarely historicized in film-studies textbooks. And until recently, their work has been scarcely available.

They are Jean-Marie Straub and Danièle Huillet, whose films are being celebrated at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, the first time such a retrospective of their work will play in Toronto. Straub-Huillet collaborated on more than two dozen films in the span of a half-century, until Huillet’s death in 2006.

Their Marxist bent was strongly felt in their work and through public actions – such as dedicating films to contentious movements such as the Viet Cong and refusing to attend the Venice Film Festival out of political resistance – and their careers have been marked by a strong flurry of controversy. But Straub-Huillet’s politics are impressive and engaging. They shaped their division of labour and understanding of authorship, contesting the now-accepted idea that the director, or “auteur,” is the single visionary of a film. While we may recognize the director as the true and legitimate creator of a film, Straub and Huillet disagreed with such social hierarchization, believing instead in the shared authorial recognition with their cast and crew.

Straub was responsible for the responsibilities more closely associated with what we term a “director,” handling the mise en scène, while Huillet was responsible for sound, editing and costume design. It’s refreshing to see a couple who deem the woman’s efforts as important as the man’s, for film history has long erased the unrecognized work of female collaborators such as Alma Reville (Alfred Hitchcock’s wife) and Marcia Lucas (George Lucas’s first wife). The intensity and passion of Straub-Huillet’s collaborative dynamic overrides the importance of these demarcations of labour, as can be seen in Pedro Costa’s 2001 documentary, Where Does Your Hidden Smile Lie?, which follows the pair’s editing of their 1999 film, Sicilia! While Straub-Huillet were private about their personal lives – they married in 1959, and had no children – the documentary reveals in the course of its beautiful, unconventional chronicling a strong marital kinship symbiotically in tandem with their creative teamwork.

Using long conversations between natives, Sicilia! reveals the extent to which class division and poverty have affected the Sicilians’ collective psyche. Barbara Ulrich

Sicilia! is based on Elio Vittorini’s 1941 novel, Conversations in Sicily, a criticism of Fascist Italy through allegorical figures. In this film and others, Straub-Huillet essentially created their own genre, each centred on the contextualization of other artworks. For example, an exploration into Paul Cézanne is informed by his ideas captured in written texts, and these ideas flow through both Cézanne and Une Visite au Louvre, which is illustrated by long takes of his paintings. Because Straub-Huillet did not wish to perform hagiography or contribute to a pre-existing historical narrative, their films on Cézanne focus on his later, lesser-known periods.

Such refusal to participate in pre-existing systems that perpetuate power dynamics is part of Straub-Huillet’s ideology. This can be seen in their use of non-professional actors in works such as Sicilia! The film concerns an unnamed Sicily-born man (Gianni Buscarino) returning to his homeland after living in Bologna. Consisting of a steady stream of long conversations between natives, the film reveals the extent to which class divisions and poverty have affected the Sicilians’ collective psyche. The framing of their interactions is conspicuously staged, and, being a black-and-white film, the use of deep-black shadows and eerie background silence has a sobering effect, highlighting the characters’ stark emotions and thoughts. (The staging here is reminiscent of John Ford, Robert Bresson and a slew of cinematic influences.)

The conversations in Sicilia! are noticeably repetitive and static, providing a deep, abiding gravitas to the sometimes melodramatic dialogue. (Some critics have fittingly compared their cadences to Italian opera.) Buscarino’s framing in each scene, in relation to the physical location and the other characters, almost gives the disorienting impression that our nomad is not part of the film’s Sicilian place or its reality whatsoever.

Political tyranny is strongly felt throughout Straub-Huillet’s oeuvre, including Class Relations, their interpretation of Kafka’s posthumously published, incomplete novel Amerika, and The Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach, based on a fictional account by Sebastian Bach’s wife (based on historical texts). Anna’s commentary on their family life is a mix of progress updates of Bach’s career, her own modest efforts as a musician and the births and deaths of family members (including several of their own children). But her chronicling also deliberately touches on the intense political manoeuvring that her husband had to repeatedly perform throughout his life in order to keep a career in music.

Not Reconciled: The Films of Jean-Marie Straub and Danièle Huillet is the first time a retrospective of their work will play in Toronto. Barbara Ulrich

Anna’s reports are provided through a calm and consistent voice-over narration; visually, we see her, her husband and a life’s worth of musicians perform pieces in churches, courts and homes. It’s the focus on these long takes of period-appropriate musical performances – which offer a serene, contemplative visual respite from her narration – that helps define this film as part of the Straub-Huillet focus-on-other-artworks “genre.”

The film manages to also deftly inform us of Anna’s inferior position as a woman in her society, and the way in which her motherly and wifely duties deterred her from pursuing any kind of career ambition, despite being an accomplished musician. Bach’s relationships with various people in power and the economic strain of being a musician are the other ideas that subtly emerge in Chronicle.

Given Straub-Huillet’s political bent, the timing of the TIFF retrospective couldn’t be more relevant. But Straub-Huillet’s themes are also excellent examples and inspirations for the imaginative and countless ways in which artists can imbue their work with social commentary and subtext. Through their dedication to experimentation, political convictions and artistic growth, the pair created an impressive, underexamined body of work for more than 50 years. It is time we gave them another look.

Not Reconciled: The Films of Jean-Marie Straub and Danièle Huillet runs March 3 to April 2 at the TIFF Lightbox.