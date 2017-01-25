Mary Tyler Moore, whose witty and graceful performances on two top-rated television shows in the 1960s and ‘70s helped define a new vision of American womanhood, died on Wednesday in Greenwich, Conn. She was 80.
-
This photo taken in 1996 shows Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat up as she revisits the Minneapolis Kenwood neighbourhood house which was her television "home" for The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
(Cheryl Meyer/AP)
-
Mary Tyler Moore with Dick Van Dyke, starring in the Dick Van Dyke show in 1968.
(CBS)
-
Front left, Mary Tyler Moore as Laura Petrie and Dick Van Dyke as Rob Petrie; Back row, Richard Deacon as Mel Cooley, Rose Marie as Sally Rogers and Morey Amsterdam as Maurice "Buddy” Sorrell actors in the Dick Van Dyke show.
(CBS)
-
The cast of the "Mary Tyler Moore" show (L-R) Cloris Leachman, Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper, Georgia Engel and Ed Asner at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 28, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
(Robert Galbraith/Reuters)
-
Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012.
(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
-
File photo from 1966 shows actress Mary Tyler Moore and her husband Grant Tinker at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
(David Smith/AP)
-
Mary Tyler Moore as Laura Petrie in The Dick Van Dyck Show. Episode 121, "Never Bathe On Saturday”. The show first aired on March 31, 1965.
(CBS)
-
In this May 18, 1976 file photo, cast members of the "Mary Tyler Moore Show," pose with their Emmys backstage, at the 28th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Reed Saxon/AP)
-
Mary Tyler Moore as Mary Richards in the first show of the series on September 15, 1970,
(CBS)
-
News anchor Walter Cronkite, right, meets with actors Ted Baxter and Mary Tyler Moore as Cronkite makes an appearance on the "Mary Tyler Moore Show," in Los Angeles, California in 1974,
(Associated Press)
-
Flowers are placed on actress Mary Tyler Moore's Hollywood Walk of Fame star on January 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
(Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)