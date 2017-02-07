Unfounded: How police and politicians have responded to The Globe’s investigation so far

The response from police so far

RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson has ordered a review of all recent sex-assault cases classified as unfounded. A day earlier, the police force said it would only review its policies and practices, not revisit old cases.

Here is a partial list of other police forces who’ve announced reviews or said they’ve already conducted reviews of unfounded complaints:



Eastern Canada: All nine New Brunswick departments not run by the RCMP; Truro Police Service.

not run by the RCMP; Ontario: Halton Regional Police Service; Hamilton Police Service; La Salle Police Service; South Simcoe Police; Waterloo Regional Police Service; Woodstock Police Service; York Regional Police.

Quebec: Service de police de la ville de Gatineau.

Western Canada: Saskatoon Police Service; Delta Police Department.

How high is the unfounded rate for your community? Use our lookup tool below to find out.





The response from politicians so far



Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Tuesday that all police forces and prosecutors must re-examine how sexual assault cases are handled.

What the investigation found

The Globe’s investigation looked at police forces across the country to see how often sexual assault cases were closed as “unfounded,” meaning the investigator didn’t think a crime had occurred. The findings upended conventional wisdom about how sexual assaults are reported to police, prosecuted and documented.

Key findings:

Nationally, police close about one in five sex-assault cases as unfounded.

Unfounded rates vary considerably between provinces and cities, and even between cities that are close to one another. Calgary’s rate, for instance, is 12 per cent; but in Medicine Hat, Alta., it’s 22 per cent.

The high numbers of unfounded cases aren’t being documented or published by Statistics Canada, which stopped collecting the data in the early 2000s because it was concerned police forces weren’t using the “unfounded” category consistently.

Police dismiss one in five sexual-assault claims as baseless, Globe investigation reveals 2:01





How it was researched and reported

The Globe sent 250 freedom-of-information requests to every Canadian police service. It got replies from 873 police jurisdictions, which represented about 92 per cent of Canada’s population. Our journalists spent months analyzing the data and organizing it so Canadians could find out the unfounded rates in their communities. Here’s more background on the methodology used.

How The Globe collected and analyzed sexual assault statistics Fourteen years ago, Statistics Canada stopped publishing unfounded rates. Here's how The Globe tried to fill the gaps in the data.

The story behind The Globe's Unfounded series Robyn Doolittle describes the shocking discovery that led to 20 months of work, scores of interviews and hundreds of freedom of information requests to police forces across the country.

The story behind how Unfounded was reported 7:58





What experts said should be done better

The Globe’s Robyn Doolittle spoke with educators, criminologists, trauma experts and lawyers who offered clear ideas about what should be done to address the issues raised by the Unfounded investigation:

Statistics Canada should release unfounded statistics.

Police forces should adopt better standardized protocols for how police should handle sex-assault cases.

Police should be better taught how to interview sexual-assault survivors, such as interviewing them a few days after the incident instead of immediately after, when their memories are clearer.

There should be better and more consistent oversight of how police forces deal with sexual assault.

A trauma expert assesses how one woman’s sexual assault report was handled by police 13:46





With reports from Robyn Doolittle, Daniel Leblanc, Patrick White and The Canadian Press

