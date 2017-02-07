The response from politicians so far

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Tuesday that all police forces and prosecutors must re-examine how sexual assault cases are handled: “We, and I use that in the very broadest of terms—not just the Government of Canada, not just the RCMP or the prosecutors at the federal level, but police forces at local and municipal levels, at the provincial level, the Crown prosecutors right throughout our criminal justice system — have to re-examine all of their approaches, all of their procedures, all of the ways that cases are managed, that investigations are conducted to make sure that we fix this problem and that our criminal justice system is delivering justice to those who in these circumstances have been so brutally victimized.”

said Monday that The Globe’s investigation would prompt further action from Ottawa. “I have tasked our Status of Women Minister to engage with this as a broad topic, understanding that there is no one thing we can do that is going to flip the switch on this,” Mr. Trudeau said at a question-and-answer session with university students in Ottawa. The Conservatives raised The Globe’s investigation at the top of Monday’s Question Period. “I volunteered at a rape crisis centre, and I can tell you that one of the most difficult decisions a woman makes is whether or not to go to the police, and we need to make that decision easier,” said interim party leader Rona Ambrose.

The response from police so far

The Ontario Provincial Police has pledged to conduct a detachment by detachment review of recent unfounded cases.

How high is the unfounded rate for your community’s police force? Use our lookup tool below to find out.

What the investigation found

The Globe’s investigation looked at police forces across the country to see how often sexual assault cases were closed as “unfounded,” meaning the investigator didn’t think a crime had occurred. The findings upended conventional wisdom about how sexual assaults are reported to police, prosecuted and documented.

Key findings:

Nationally, police close about one in five sex-assault cases as unfounded.

Unfounded rates vary considerably between provinces and cities, and even between cities that are close to one another. Calgary’s rate, for instance, is 12 per cent; but in Medicine Hat, Alta., it’s 22 per cent.

The high numbers of unfounded cases aren’t being documented or published by Statistics Canada, which stopped collecting the data in the early 2000s because it was concerned police forces weren’t using the “unfounded” category consistently.

How the investigation was conducted

The Globe sent 250 freedom-of-information requests to every Canadian police service. It got replies from 873 police jurisdictions, which represented about 92 per cent of Canada’s population. Our journalists spent months analyzing the data and organizing it so Canadians could find out the unfounded rates in their communities. Here’s more background on the methodology used.

How The Globe collected and analyzed sexual assault statistics Fourteen years ago, Statistics Canada stopped publishing unfounded rates. Here's how The Globe tried to fill the gaps in the data.

What experts said should be done better

The Globe’s Robyn Doolittle spoke with educators, criminologists, trauma experts and lawyers who offered clear ideas about what should be done to address the issues raised by the Unfounded investigation:

Statistics Canada should release unfounded statistics.

Police forces should adopt better standardized protocols for how police should handle sex-assault cases.

Police should be better taught how to interview sexual-assault survivors, such as interviewing them a few days after the incident instead of immediately after, when their memories are clearer.

There should be better and more consistent oversight of how police forces deal with sexual assault.

A trauma expert assesses how one woman’s sexual assault report was handled by police 13:46





With reports from Robyn Doolittle and Daniel Leblanc

