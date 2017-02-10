Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

National strategy for handling sex-assault cases in the works

Originally published: THURSDAY, FEB. 09, 2017

picture

Canada’s public safety ministers have started to lay the groundwork for a national strategy to deal with sexual-assault cases, to ensure police and prosecutors use a common set of practices in dealing with victims of sexual violence, The Globe and Mail has learned. The matter is expected to be discussed at the next meeting of federal, provincial and territorial ministers of public safety later this year to develop a “pan-Canadian approach,” a federal official said.

Public Safety Minister Goodale calls for review of sexual-assault cases across Canada

Originally published: THURSDAY, FEB. 07, 2017

Canada’s top law-enforcement official has implored police to reassess how they manage sex-assault complaints, as the country’s second-largest force joined several others in mounting a full-scale audit of every case closed as “unfounded”.

Trudeau pledges action as police unite to reform sex-assault probes

Originally published: THURSDAY, FEB. 06, 2017

picture

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is prepared to play a key role addressing issues around how institutions deal with victims of sexual assault, as police services across the country announce reviews into how such cases are handled in the wake of a Globe and Mail investigation.

Ontario's London police to launch review into handling of sex-assault cases

Originally published: THURSDAY, FEB. 05, 2017

Ontario’s London Police Service will conduct a sweeping review of how its officers handle sexual-assault allegations, an audit that will include probing hundreds of cases dating back to 2010 that were dismissed as unfounded – a police term that means the detective believes the complaint is baseless.

Methodology: How The Globe collected and analyzed sexual assault statistics to report on unfounded figures across Canada

Originally published: THURSDAY, FEB. 03, 2017

The story behind The Globe's Unfounded series

Originally published: THURSDAY, FEB. 03, 2017

The making of an investigation: the shocking discovery that led to 20 months of work, scores of interviews and hundreds of freedom of information requests to police forces across the country.

Will police believe you?

Originally published: THURSDAY, FEB. 03, 2017

picture

The Globe sent nearly 250 freedom of information requests to 178 police services to obtain confidential unfounded data from 1,119 police jurisdictions across the country. We received responses from 873 jurisdictions, which represent 92 per cent of the Canadian population.

Unfounded: Why police dismiss 1 in 5 sexual assault claims as baseless

Originally published: THURSDAY, FEB. 03, 2017

picture

In a 20-month-long investigation into how police handle sexual assault allegations, The Globe and Mail gathered data from more than 870 police forces. The findings expose deep flaws at every step of the process.

