The Unremembered Military should treat PTSD sufferers with greater respect: Afghanistan veteran Add to ... The Globe and Mail Published Friday, Nov. 04, 2016 10:26AM EDT Last updated Friday, Nov. 04, 2016 10:29AM EDT This article is part of The Unremembered, a Globe and Mail investigation into soldiers and veterans who died by suicide after deployment during the Afghanistan mission Watch More Video: Video: Military should treat PTSD sufferers with greater respect: Afghanistan veteran Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from Baskin Wealth's Barry Schwartz Video: Afghanistan veteran finds solace from PTSD in nature Video: Afghanistan veteran finds solace from PTSD in nature The origins of Daylight Saving Time Liberals announce $32 billion in new infrastructure spending Trudeau inks Canada-EU trade agreement he calls a 'good deal' Two suicide bombers kill at least eight in Nigeria Animal sanctuary: Take a tour of an Ontario farm that takes in neglected donkeys Firing of noon gun in Halifax a daily tradition 'His efforts will not go unnoticed': Gord Downie's Secret Path shines a light on First Nations and residential schools Raw Video: Protester throws pumpkin seeds at Justin Trudeau MLA for Vancouver Mount Pleasant shares tearful message with indigenous youth: 'My cry for help could have been lethal' Bank of Canada leaves key interest rate unchanged Video: How to get a government grant for your business Wildlife trafficking continues to be a problem, and Canada is helping to try and stop it Former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice dies in B.C. plane crash Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from Baskin Wealth's David Baskin Video: What I learned doing business in China A Canada-U.S. softwood trade war looms Trump compares single-payer health-care to Canada's system, labels it 'a disaster' Comments AA More Related to this Story The Unremembered Behind the story: How The Globe set out to commemorate Afghanistan war veterans lost to suicide THE UNREMEMBERED Suicide toll reveals how system failed Canada's soldiers and veterans The Unremembered Where to get mental-health help in Canada Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail