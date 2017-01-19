An overnight avalanche possibly triggered by Wednesday’s central Italian earthquakes has buried a mountain hotel, where as many as 30 guests are missing in the snow-filled debris of the collapsed resort.

With roads blocked by two metres of snow in the Gran Sasso mountain area, the first alpine rescue teams, using skis, did not reach the Hotel Rigopiano until 4 a.m. local time, several hours after the avalanche. By noon, only two survivors had been found and ambulances could not get any closer than nine kilometres to the site, according to the Italian news agency Ansa.

Footage shows inside of Italy hotel hit by avalanche after earthquake (Reuters)

Some guests were able to send messages to emergency numbers after the avalanche. “Help, we’re dying of cold,” one message said, according to Ansa. The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera quoted a text message as saying “Some walls were knocked down” and “I’m outside with a maintenance worker but can’t see anything of the hotel, there’s only a wall of snow in front of me.”

The four-storey, four-star hotel and resort, built in the 1970s but recently refurbished, is located near the steep slopes of the mountain in a national park. Aerial images show that the hotel had partly collapsed and was almost completely buried by snow. Video images show the lobby overcome by rubble.

Without electricity and heat, rescuers fear that guests who survived the avalanche might have succumbed to the frigid temperatures. “We are calling but no one is answering,” one rescuer said.

Another rescuer, Antonio Crocetta, told Reuters that “the structure has collapsed. It’s more like a pile of rubble than a hotel.”

He said “there are many dead.”

The Rigopiano hotel is located in the mountainous Abruzzo region, about a two-hour drive northeast of Rome. The hotel itself was only about 50 kilometres east of the epicentre of the earthquakes that hit Abruzzo on Wednesday morning. One of the quakes, which were felt in Rome, registered 5.7 in magnitude. Rescuers assume that the powerful tremors destabilized the snow pack that hit the hotel.

The Abruzzo and the adjacent Umbria and Marche regions have been paralyzed by a series of earthquakes since Aug. 24, when a 6.2-magnitude quake leveled Amatrice and several other towns, killing 300. Another quake hit the area on October, but no one died since most of the towns had been evacuated. Since then, thousands of small aftershocks have rattled the region, putting the rebuilding effort on hold.

It was not immediately known whether the occupants of the Rigopiano hotel were winter activity guests or survivors of the earlier earthquakes whose homes had been destroyed.

The Gran Sasso mountain, with an elevation of 2,912 metres, is the highest mountain in mainland Italy south of the Alps. The area has had an especially frigid winter and heavy snowfall, with some snowbanks reaching four metres.

One of the survivors said he escaped the avalanche only because he had gone outside to retrieve something from his car, Ansa reported. He told doctors that his wife and two children were buried by the avalanche.

When daylight came, rescuers were being delivered by helicopter while frantic efforts were being made to clear the road leading to the resort.

More to come

