As October comes to an end, the Mexican landscape, countryside and cities alike, is dotted with vibrant orange, thanks to the blooming of the Tagetes Erectam, a type of Marigold known as Cempazuchitl in Spanish. Throughout the world, the vivid flower has long been charged with spirituality. In Europe, in medieval time, it was associated with the Virgin Mary and thought to protect against evil and witchcraft. Across the Atlantic, the Aztec used the plant, which grow three to four inches tall, as beverage, flavouring, dye and medicine. The richness of their colouring also made them ornaments of choice for temples. When the Spaniards colonized the region in the late 16th century, spilling the blood of the Aztec people over the Cempazuchitl in the process, the flower took on a commemorative meaning; much like the red poppies for World War I. It is now widely used in Mexico during Day of the Dead festivities, when family and friends gather to remember loved ones who have passed away.





Armando Tzili crops marigold flowers as packs of marigold flower waits to be picked up and taken to the Central de Abastos of Mexico City by his brother Rogelio Tzili, who waits at the truck. Cholula, Puebla, Mexico.

The flowers start in the hands of the likes of Fernando Tzili, a 53 year-old farmer whose family has been growing flowers since pre-Columbian time. He and his relatives rent five acres of land on the outskirt of Cholula, at the foot of the Popocatépetl volcano. They sell their crops, Cempazuchitl as well as other popular blossoms, at the town’s central market as well as buyers from Monterrey, San Luis Potosi, Colima, Acapulco, Chiapas and Veracruz.

From there, as November 1st and 2nd rolls in, the Cempazuchitl, find their way into kitchens, living rooms and lobbies on ephemeral memorials complete with the deceased’s favourite food and drinks, like the one created in memory of Miguel Angel Parada who died five years ago in a car accident at the age of 22. Set up by his former football coach, it includes cacao, mescal and a bag of Doritos. The hope is to entice the dead to come enjoy a meal amongst the living, once a year.





Armando Tzili crops marigold flowers as packs of marigold flower waits to be picked up and taken to the Central de Abastos of Mexico City. Cholula, Puebla, Mexico.



A truck full of freshly harvested yellow Marigolds sits in front of a home. Cholula, Puebla, Mexico.



A pack of marigold flower in the plantation of the Tzili family. S Cholula, Puebla, Mexico.



Marigold sellers at the Central de Abastos market. Oaxaca, Mexico.



Marigold sellers at the Central de Abastos market. Oaxaca, Mexico.

(left) Julia Pacheco sells Day of the Dead flowers outside of the public cemetery. Pacheco lives in a near by town and rides the flowers to the graveyard in the bicyle cart pictured in the photo behind her. Nazareno, Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico. (right) Day of the Dead flowers outside of the public cemetery. Nazareno, Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico.



Marigold sellers at the Central de Abastos market. Oaxaca, Mexico.



(left) A homely ‘Day of the Dead’ shrine in memory of Miguel Angel Parada, who died five years ago in a car accident at the age of 22. The shrine was set up by his former coach. Nazareno, Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico. (right) Ismael Hernández, visits the grave of his wife and parents. Nazareno, Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico.



Marigolds are arranged at an alter in the Zocalo. Cholula, Puebla, Mexico.



A mural in Nazareno Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico.



(left) A ‘Day of the Dead’ shrine in a bakery. Nazareno, Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico. (right) Marigolds are worn on a headdress during Day of the Dead festivities. Nazareno Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico.



Day of the Dead festivities. Nazareno Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico.





Marigolds are worn as headdresses during Day of the Dead festivities. Nazareno Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico.

Day of the Dead procession makes its way through Nazareno, Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico.



Patricia smells a marigold in the Panteón de Atzompa cemetery during the Day of the Dead festivities. Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico.



Gabina Lara and Alberto Lazarus share a kiss in the Panteón de Atzompa cemetery during the Day of the Dead festivities. Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico.

…