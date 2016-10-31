My smartphone helped me know my mother

My mother passed away two months ago at the age of 92. She spent her last eight months in a nursing home, confined to a wheelchair following a fall that left her unable to stand or walk. She was legally blind and, like many her age, suffered from dementia. But this is not a sad story. Rather it’s one of wonder and unexpected transformation, a gift to both her and her family.

All her life, my mother was driven by anxiety, fear and a deep distrust that coloured everything. There was a harsh edge to all that she did. Why that was so doesn’t matter; it’s what happened over these past eight months that’s important.

Her first two months at the nursing home were difficult. She was recovering from surgery, she didn’t interact, didn’t participate and cried a lot. But the care was excellent, the staff kind and supportive, and she slowly settled in. Still, on our visits, she remained flat, negative and despondent. And what to say, what to do? Push the wheelchair around the facility? Ask if she enjoyed breakfast or lunch? Time passed slowly. Conversation was bland, lacking any real meaning.

And then we hit on something that made a difference. We started using my smartphone. It started out simply enough. A phone call to people she could no longer visit. A few pictures to send to her friends and family. From there we moved on to short video messages.

The Internet got us to the next level. We used the phone to search for information about things I thought she might be interested in. We learned about red foxes and sandhill cranes, and we listened to YouTube videos of the sounds they made. She was fascinated. Those first searches became a turning point. She would think about what she’d heard and would often talk about it the next day. And she’d think of other things she wanted to know about for the next visit.

My mother loved birds, always fed them and knew a fair bit about them. Once, when we were sitting outside, she heard a red-winged blackbird. We found the same bird call on the phone and played it; the bird answered back. She was delighted – clapped her hands, laughed and said, “Do it again.” We sat out there talking to that red-winged blackbird for 15 minutes. After that, she would remind me to be sure to bring that “gizmo” (my phone) with me when I came.

As with most aging people, my mother’s long-term memory was somewhat intact. When she would talk about something that happened long ago – her memories from the war, or from her first job at 15 – we would look it up. The company she went to work for in Hull, England, was established in 1840 and there was a ton of information on the Internet about it. She couldn’t see the pictures but when I read the street address of its main site she remembered going there. And she remembered some of the products – Brasso, Dettol – from her days on the assembly line.

On some days the dementia was dominant. She would talk about places she’d just gone to on the bus, towns in England that she’d visited, a wide variety of stories. It didn’t matter if these “events” weren’t real. We’d still look them up. And often, to my surprise, these places did exist and some of what she’d described – the cathedral in the town of Beverley – were right there on my phone.

We found pictures of the home she grew up in. And so much more. Using that smartphone, we were able to have interesting and meaningful conversations, something that just wasn’t there before. Sometimes, when it was time to leave, instead of being sad, she would ask me to take her back to her room because she “had lots to think about.” It was lovely.

During the last six months of her life she became calmer, happier and more contented. The anger and harshness was replaced with an appreciation and gratitude for what she did have at this late stage of her life. Her conversations were no longer bitter. She expressed love for her family, thanks and appreciation to the staff for their care and kindness. She was liked by the staff and the residents and I believe she found her place there.

I had a troubled relationship with my mother. With the help of today’s technology, we were able to have meaningful conversations that enabled our connection to deepen. We could both finally see the other. The day before she passed, I was holding one of her hands in both of mine. She slowly took the other hand out from under the covers, put it toward me with her palm up and hand gently closed, and said “I have a gift for you.”

“What is it, Mum?”

“All my love,” she said, “and I really mean it.”

The day before she passed, peacefully, she said she felt she might be going. I asked if she was afraid or had concerns. She said no, none at all. And then she added that if she did go, we were not to be upset. She’d had a long, full life and was ready to leave. And that was another gift.

To be with someone at the end of their life is a privilege. Meaningful conversations draw us closer together; they are important and are worth striving for. But it’s not always easy to find things to talk about. My cellphone turned that around for me and my mother. We all have cellphones. How else might we use them to enrich our time with others?

Christine Croucher lives in Lambton Shores, Ont.