Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The newly built Canada G8 Summit Centre is shown behind an Ontario Provincial Police car in Huntsville June 1, 2010. On Saturday, November 26, 2016, the OPP chased down an 11-year-old boy driving at speeds over 120 km/h on Highway 400. Police say the boy wanted to see what it was like to drive a real car after playing the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ video game. (MIKE CASSESE/REUTERS)
The newly built Canada G8 Summit Centre is shown behind an Ontario Provincial Police car in Huntsville June 1, 2010. On Saturday, November 26, 2016, the OPP chased down an 11-year-old boy driving at speeds over 120 km/h on Highway 400. Police say the boy wanted to see what it was like to drive a real car after playing the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ video game. (MIKE CASSESE/REUTERS)

Ontario

11-year-old boy chased by police on Highway 400 after playing ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Add to ...

VAUGHAN, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Ontario Provincial Police say an 11-year-old boy has been returned to his parents after leading officers on a chase on a major highway north of Toronto.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says police got a call late Saturday night about a vehicle that was “all over the road” on Highway 400 in Vaughan, Ont.

Schmidt says officers caught up with the vehicle as it left the northbound highway to head southbound, and when they did pull it over the driver took off.

After more officers arrived, Schmidt says they were able to bring the car — which accelerated to more than 120 km/h at one point — to a stop without a collision.

When officers got the driver out of the vehicle Schmidt says he was “shockingly, an 11-year-old kid.”

Schmidt says the boy had been playing the “Grand Theft Auto” video game at home and “wanted to see what it was like to drive a car.”

“Here we have an influence of a video game making kids try things without their parents’ knowledge or consent,” Schmidt said Sunday. “An absolute tragedy waiting to happen.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

ShowBiz News: Lindsay Lohan loses Grand Theft Auto lawsuit (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog