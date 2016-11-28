Ontario Provincial Police say an 11-year-old boy has been returned to his parents after leading officers on a chase on a major highway north of Toronto.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says police got a call late Saturday night about a vehicle that was “all over the road” on Highway 400 in Vaughan, Ont.

Schmidt says officers caught up with the vehicle as it left the northbound highway to head southbound, and when they did pull it over the driver took off.

After more officers arrived, Schmidt says they were able to bring the car — which accelerated to more than 120 km/h at one point — to a stop without a collision.

When officers got the driver out of the vehicle Schmidt says he was “shockingly, an 11-year-old kid.”

Schmidt says the boy had been playing the “Grand Theft Auto” video game at home and “wanted to see what it was like to drive a car.”

“Here we have an influence of a video game making kids try things without their parents’ knowledge or consent,” Schmidt said Sunday. “An absolute tragedy waiting to happen.”

Report Typo/Error