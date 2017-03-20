Another 29 asylum-seekers walked into Manitoba from the United States over the weekend, the largest group to have crossed the border at Emerson so far this year.

CTV Winnipeg says a cluster of different groups made the trek following railroad tracks and roads between Saturday and Monday.

Crossing the border this way is illegal, but it’s also a journey many say isn’t a choice.

Subir Barman, who illegally crossed the border earlier this month, says he didn’t know what would happened when he arrived in Canada, adding he was frightened.

The 40-year-old engineer is part of the Hindu minority in his home country of Bangladesh.

Barman says it took him three hours to make the trip on foot in freezing temperatures and even with GPS, he lost his way.

“We see the numbers climbing and I don’t think that is going to slow down too soon,” said Doug Johnston, councillor with the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin.

The Salvation Army has housed 17 families since Feb. 18. The non-profit says it has spent $100,000 so far to help the people.

“We are all concerned there are more people coming,” said Maj. Rob Kerr. “How are we going to house them? How are we going to accommodate them?”

Report Typo/Error