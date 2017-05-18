Canadian historian and author Michael Bliss has died at the age of 76.

The University of Toronto announced his death on its website on Thursday, but gave no cause of death.

It said details of a memorial would be posted when they become available Bliss was a professor at University College’s history department and a frequent commentator on national affairs, writing columns for newspapers such as the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

The university says Bliss authored 14 books on business, politics, and medicine, was an Officer of the Order of Canada, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, and a member of the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame.

When Bliss was inducted into the Medical Hall of Fame in 2016, Canadian Museum of History president Mark O’Neill called him “one of Canada’s leading intellectuals and historians.”

“Michael Bliss brings a wealth of knowledge to Canada and the world,” O’Neill said.

The Medical Hall of Fame website says Bliss’ “The Discovery of Insulin” remains “an enduring classic, masterfully recounting one of the most dramatic discoveries of medical history.”

Bliss later published his definitive “Banting: a Biography” in 1984, and it provided the foundation for an acclaimed 1988 television mini-series, “Glory Enough for All.”

