The U.S. Geological Survey reports more than 100 aftershocks, including nearly a dozen early this morning, have rumbled across the Alaska Panhandle, southern Yukon and parts of northwestern British Columbia.

The minor shakers follow 6.2 and 6.3 magnitude earthquakes early Monday that were centred near Skagway, Alaska, but were felt as far away as Whitehorse and Ross River.

Earthquakes Canada also reports a 4.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the Carcross region, about 75 kilometres south of Whitehorse, early today, although temblors of that size do not usually cause much, if any, damage

Following the Monday quakes, the Yukon government issued messages via Twitter confirming that the school in Ross River, about 200 kilometres northeast of Whitehorse, remains closed as engineers check for safety.

The four-storey Lynn Building in downtown Whitehorse is also closed after being evacuated when large cracks were spotted in its foundation.

Further inspections of bridges, highways and other infrastructure around the territory are continuing but officials in Whitehorse say structures in the city have already been checked and are safe.

The clay cliffs overlooking downtown Whitehorse remain stable.

Report Typo/Error