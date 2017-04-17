Air Canada is apologizing to a Prince Edward Island family after the airline bumped a 10-year-old boy from a flight.

Brett Doyle booked four tickets from Charlottetown to Costa Rica for his family last August.

A day before the vacation during March break, Doyle says he checked his family in for the flight online, but could not select a seat for his son.

After hours on the phone with Air Canada, Doyle’s wife drove to the airport and was told the flight was oversold and their son had been bumped.

The family drove to Moncton to catch a different Air Canada flight to meet the Costa Rica flight in Montreal, but when that flight was cancelled they were forced to drive to Halifax and stay overnight in a hotel.

Air Canada said in an email that the airline has apologized to the Doyle family, and that the situation should not have occurred.

Doyle said he was offered a $2,500 voucher, which expires in one year, and was told Air Canada may cover his expenses.

