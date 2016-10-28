A Montreal-bound Air Canada flight was briefly diverted to London this morning due to an onboard medical emergency with a passenger.

A spokeswoman for the airline says the plane left Rome but was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Heathrow Airport.

Isabelle Arthur says medical services were on hand to meet the plane and the passenger was transported to hospital.

She says the plane landed in London at around 10:30 a.m. and took off again about 45 minutes later.

It is scheduled to arrive in Montreal later today.

Report Typo/Error