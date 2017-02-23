Alberta expects its deficit for the current fiscal year to hit $10.8-billion, climbing roughly $444-million from its original budget, despite the government predicting it will collect dramatically more cash from energy royalties than its previous forecast.

The provincial New Democratic Party, in its third-quarter update released Thursday, expects total revenue for 2016/2017 to hit $42.9-billion, an increase of $1.5-billion compared to its original budget released last April. Rosier predictions for revenue from non-renewable resources such as bitumen, oil, and natural gas make up $1-billion of the $1.5-billion revision. But while Alberta’s revenue is expected to increase, so too are expenses.

Right-leaning politicians and voters harshly criticized Premier Rachel Notley’s spending habits and her climate-change plan. These two factors are responsible for Alberta’s edited expenses. The NDP predicts expenses will ring in at $53.7-billion, up $2.6-billion from its original budget. However, while the province concedes it will spend more in departments such as health and education, it attributes nearly half of the expense increase to the way it is accounting for payouts tied to its 14-year plan to phase out coal-fired electricity. The government notes $1.1-billion of its expense increase is a “one-time” recording on the advice of the auditor general, rather than cash immediately leaving the province’s coffers. In turn, future budgets would not reflect significant expenses tied to the accelerated phase-out strategy.

“A full economic recovery will take time after such a long downturn, but we are starting to see encouraging signs for Alberta in the year ahead,” Joe Ceci, Alberta’s Finance Minister, said in a statement. Alberta’s economy, the government predicts, will climb by 2.4 per cent in 2017. Again, this largely reflects a stronger energy sector. The NDP is expected to release its 2017/2018 budget in the coming weeks.

The Wildrose Party, which serves as Alberta’s Official Opposition, opposes the NDP’s carbon taxes and approach to phasing out coal-fired electricity. Further, Jason Kenney, the former federal cabinet minister and front-runner in Alberta’s Progressive Conservative leadership race, also wants to eliminate government’s plans to accelerate the phase-out of coal and carbon levies.

Meanwhile, the Conference Board of Canada agrees with Mr. Ceci’s tepid optimistic outlook. Alberta, the organization said Thursday, will have the strongest economic growth in Canada in 2017.

“Along with a big increase in oil production, some of the growth in Alberta will come from the rebuilding efforts in Fort McMurray,” Marie-Christine Bernard, an associate director of provincial forecast at the Conference Board, said in a statement. “However, we expect more subdued economic growth next year as oil prices are not expected to increase very much.” The organization expects all provincial economies save for Newfoundland and Labrador to grow in 2017.

In addition to the $1.1-billion expense tied to phasing out coal plants, Alberta’s health department intends to spend $19.2-billion this fiscal year, up $284-million. The NDP attributed this to “health-system pressures and drug costs.” Support for “social services related to the [economic] downturn” is expected to add $179-million to Alberta’s expense column. Education spending will climb $104-million, to top out at $19.2-billion in 2016/2017, according to the province’s revised forecasts. The government primarily attributed this to an increased number of students enrolling in schools.

Alberta’s third-quarter update includes revised energy price forecasts. The average price for a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude, the industry’s North American benchmark, totalled $46.61 (U.S.) in the first nine months of the fiscal year, the province calculates. The province’s April budget was built upon the assumption WTI would average $42 per barrle in the fiscal year. WTI, in the third quarter, averaged $48 per barrel, the government noted. Meanwhile, Western Canadian Select oil, a blend of heavy crude and bitumen, averaged C$43.09 per barrel over the first three months of the fiscal year, compared to the government’s April prediction of $36.40. The price in the third quarter averaged $44.52 per barrel.

