Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Jason Kenney is being fined $5,000 by the party after an investigation into his activities at a PC delegate selection meeting last week.

The probe was ordered by the Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta after the party said Kenney broke leadership campaign rules by setting up a hospitality suite near the meeting for the Edmonton-Ellerslie constituency on Nov. 16.

Kenney himself appeared at the gathering and was asked to leave by party president Katherine O’Neill.

Leadership rules forbid any candidate from being in or near a selection meeting.

Party volunteers and members of two other leadership campaigns who were at the event filed a complaint with the party’s chief returning officer Rob Dunseith.

The association’s board met Sunday and decided to issue the fine based on Dunseith’s recommendations, and to hold a new delegate selection meeting for the constituency.

