Alberta’s top court has upheld the conviction of a man who tortured and starved his roommate six years ago.

Dustin Paxton, now 36, was convicted of aggravated and sexual assault in 2012.

He was also declared a dangerous offender and is serving an indeterminate prison sentence.

Court heard that Paxton humiliated, starved, beat and sexually assaulted his roommate over 18 months while they lived together in both Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The victim was dropped off near death at a Regina hospital in 2010.

The man, who cannot be identified, testified during the trial in Calgary that he suffered a traumatic brain injury from the abuse and can no longer hold a job.

Paxton’s lawyers argued the trial judge made errors, showed bias and shouldn’t have excluded a defence expert who found the victim’s testimony unreliable.

