More than 19,000 students are being evacuated from all public schools on Prince Edward Island because of what police say is a “potential threat.”

RCMP say staff are taking students at more than 60 English and French schools to safe locations outside the schools, where buses are meeting them.

“School emergency evacuation plans have been activated,” the RCMP said in a statement.

"No threat [has been] located in any of the schools" RCMP spokesman Sergeant Kevin Bailey told reporters in P.E.I.

"There has been no threat found."

Sgt. Bailey said an anonymous fax from an unknown person was received by police. The fax warned of bombs planted in area schools. Police in turn warned schools across the province, and later searched all schools but found nothing.

"There hasn't been a suspect identified," he said.

Sgt. Bailey added that the faxed threat was sent initially to the RCMP in Ottawa. It had indicated bombs had been placed in a number of regional schools and would explode today. But the fax was not specific about which schools were targeted.

Authorities evacuated and searched schools as a precaution, Sgt. Bailey said, but have found nothing to substantiate any threat.

School officials in PE.I. say they hope to resume scheduled classes tomorrow.

RCMP asked parents to wait for further instructions to pick up their children once the facilities are cleared under their safe plan procedures.

The Island’s post-secondary institutions have shut as well.

“The University of Prince Edward Island is closing for the day effective immediately,” it said on Facebook this morning.

At Holland College in Charlottetown, one student said a woman burst into the classroom to tell everyone to pick up their books and evacuate immediately, and that school officials would advise if it’s safe to return tomorrow at a later time.

Outside, everyone was in a panic and helicopters were flying overhead, he said.

Parker Grimmer, director of public schools for the Island’s board, says police contacted the board this morning about “a threat that was of a significant nature” and asked for the evacuation of all schools.

Three schools in Nova Scotia — NSCC Marconi Campus, Cape Breton University and the NSCC technology campus in Halifax — have also been evacuated due to potential threats.

