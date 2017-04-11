A lawyer for a Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails says his client poses no threat to the public and detaining him would undermine public confidence in the justice system.

Karim Baratov’s lawyer says the allegations against his client have been “inflated,” arguing the young man is neither as rich nor as well-connected as he has been portrayed.

But the Crown maintains Baratov has “large unknown sums of money” online that he could access from anywhere, making it easy for him to flee the country and avoid possible extradition to the U.S.

Baratov, 22, will learn Tuesday afternoon whether he will be released on bail, which his lawyers have proposed would entail living under the supervision of his parents as well as wearing an ankle monitor.

He was arrested under the Extradition Act last month after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others — two of them allegedly officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service — for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

American authorities have alleged in court documents that Baratov, who was born in Kazakhstan, poses an “extremely high flight risk” in part due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents and his financial resources.

Defence lawyer Deepak Paradkar told the bail hearing in Hamilton that “there is no place to which Mr. Baratov could flee,” since he has no known ties to any other country and his Canadian passport has been seized by police.

Paradkar said Baratov’s father works from home and would monitor his son around the clock, and while no bail plan is 100 per cent sure, the one they’ve proposed is as close as it can get.

“They’re going to watch him like a hawk,” Paradkar told the court. “They’re going to be very vigilant compared to what they were before.”

Baratov’s father, Akhmet Tokbergenov, has also said he and his wife are ready to uphold any restrictions the court imposes on their son as a condition of his release.

Crown attorney Heather Graham argued Baratov’s parents were blind to his alleged activities even when he was living under their roof and thus cannot be responsible for keeping him in line.

“Mr. Baratov’s parents are clearly well-intentioned...but they have a deep trust that he will not abscond,” she said.

An ankle monitor would add little security since the device won’t prevent Baratov from fleeing, but only alert authorities if he does, she said.

It also can’t monitor his Internet activities or preclude him from meeting with people who could pass along a smartphone or help plan his escape, she said.

There is also evidence in documents submitted by U.S. authorities alleging that Baratov may have been involved in trafficking documents, which would allow him to obtain the necessary identification to travel, Graham said.

“Detention is needed here to maintain confidence in the administration of justice,” she said.

The Crown has said that if convicted in the U.S., Baratov faces up to 20 years in prison.

Report Typo/Error