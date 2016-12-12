Police say a nine-year-old Ontario girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe and her mother has been arrested.

Niagara Regional police say they found the girl and her mother in Hamilton, Ont., early Monday morning.

They say the girl has been returned to her grandparents.

The two were last seen on Dec. 1 around 6 p.m. in Welland, Ont., and an Amber Alert was issued the next day.

Police say the mother has been charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

