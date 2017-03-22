Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Rachel Esema-Okako, 31, left, and Joel Mukonkole, 4, are shown in this compilation of undated police handout photos. (Surete du Quebec/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Rachel Esema-Okako, 31, left, and Joel Mukonkole, 4, are shown in this compilation of undated police handout photos. (Surete du Quebec/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Amber Alert issued for four-year-old boy missing from Saint-Jerome Add to ...

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Quebec provincial police have issued an Amber Alert for a four-year-old boy who has gone missing from Saint-Jerome, north of Montreal.

Police say the child is Joel Mukonkole and the woman he is believed to be with is his mother, Rachel Esema-Okako, 31.

Esema-Okako is described as black, about five feet eight and weighing 220 pounds.

They say the two were reportedly last seen in the Kanata region near Ottawa.

The woman is driving a red 2005 Pontiac Vibe, four doors, with the Quebec licence plate 270 XLX.

Police fear for the boy’s safety and are urging anyone with information to call 911.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular