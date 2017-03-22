Quebec provincial police have issued an Amber Alert for a four-year-old boy who has gone missing from Saint-Jerome, north of Montreal.

Police say the child is Joel Mukonkole and the woman he is believed to be with is his mother, Rachel Esema-Okako, 31.

Esema-Okako is described as black, about five feet eight and weighing 220 pounds.

They say the two were reportedly last seen in the Kanata region near Ottawa.

The woman is driving a red 2005 Pontiac Vibe, four doors, with the Quebec licence plate 270 XLX.

Police fear for the boy’s safety and are urging anyone with information to call 911.

Report Typo/Error