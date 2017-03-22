Quebec provincial police have issued an Amber Alert for a four-year-old boy who has gone missing from Saint-Jerome, north of Montreal.

Police say the child is Joel Mukonkole and the woman he is believed to be with is his mother, Rachel Esema-Okako, 31.

Esema-Okako is black.

They say the two were reportedly last seen in the Kanata region near Ottawa.

The woman is driving a red 2005 Pontiac Vibe, four doors, with the Quebec licence plate 270 XLX.

Police fear for the boy’s safety and are urging anyone with information to call 911.

