Manitoba RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for Luisa Noyemi Alvarenga, 8, believed to have been taken by her Colleen Sheryl McIvor, 43. Police say the pair are travelling in a stolen black 2012 Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck with Manitoba licence plate FPB 968. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. — The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old girl believed to have been taken by her mother.

Police say the pair are travelling in a stolen black 2012 Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck with Manitoba licence plate FPB 968.

It is believed they could be on the Long Plain First Nation.

Luisa Noyemi Alvarenga is described as aboriginal, standing four feet tall and weighing 60 pounds.

She has black, medium-length hair, and was wearing a purple winter coat, black boots and jeans

Her biological mother is Colleen Sheryl McIvor, 43.

