Police in Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for a nine-year-old girl.

Niagara Regional Police say Layla Sabry is believed to have been abducted.

They describe Sabry as white, about four-foot-two, with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes, and is also known as Layla Haist or Arya Dillon.

She was last seen Thursday evening in Welland, Ont.

Police say she is believed to be with her mother, Allana Haist, who is described as white, 38 years old, five-foot-one, with medium length brown hair, and brown eyes, and also goes by the names Kate Dillon or Lana Marie.

They say no vehicle description is available.

