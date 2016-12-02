Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Police have issued an Amber Alert for Layla Sabry, left, who is believed to have been abducted by her mother, Allana Haist. (Handout/Niagara Regional Police)
Police have issued an Amber Alert for Layla Sabry, left, who is believed to have been abducted by her mother, Allana Haist. (Handout/Niagara Regional Police)

Amber Alert issued for Ontario girl, 9, believed abducted by mother Add to ...

WELLAND, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Police in Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for a nine-year-old girl.

Niagara Regional Police say Layla Sabry is believed to have been abducted.

They describe Sabry as white, about four-foot-two, with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes, and is also known as Layla Haist or Arya Dillon.

She was last seen Thursday evening in Welland, Ont.

Police say she is believed to be with her mother, Allana Haist, who is described as white, 38 years old, five-foot-one, with medium length brown hair, and brown eyes, and also goes by the names Kate Dillon or Lana Marie.

They say no vehicle description is available.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular