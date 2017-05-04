Federal Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose is criticizing the Nova Scotia Liberals for reinstating a communications director who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in 2014.

Ambrose said in a tweet Wednesday that re-hiring Kyley Harris sends a “terrible message” and that Liberal leaders “need to walk the talk on violence against women.”

Harris was a spokesman for Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil at the time, but was fired for waiting four days to tell the government he was facing an assault charge.

Court heard he struck a woman in the face during a domestic argument on May 9, 2014.

In March 2015, he was handed a conditional discharge that included nine months’ probation and 30 hours of community service and was hired back months later to do research in the Liberal caucus office.

Harris is now listed as director of communications for the central campaign in the runup to the provincial vote on May 30.

On the campaign trail Thursday, Nova Scotia Tory Leader Jamie Baillie said McNeil has exercised poor judgment in putting Harris in a position of influence.

“When the premier chooses to re-employ a person who pled guilty to a domestic assault I have to question his judgment. I think it shows poor judgment,” Baillie said.

“It sends a terrible message to victims of domestic assault, men and women, who feel the system of government isn’t there for them.”

