Ken Whyte, a former trustee of McGill University’s Institute for the Study of Canada, has alleged that McGill Principal Suzanne Fortier argued that Andrew Potter had to step down as director of the institute.

“I suggested alternatives to demotion, such as a reprimand or a suspension,” Mr. Whyte, a Canadian media executive and former editor of Maclean’s magazine said in an e-mail interview with The Globe and Mail.

“These seemed of interest to many people I spoke to at McGill and MISC, but they would not and did not fly with the Principal’s office, where Suzanne Fortier was arguing that he had to go,” he wrote.

Dr. Potter resigned from the institute in April after penning a controversial opinion piece in Maclean’s in which he argued that Quebec society was lacking in social trust and cohesion. He quickly apologized for the piece but stepped down several days after its publication. The university and Dr. Fortier have repeatedly said that Dr. Potter left of his own accord.

The former institute director, who has a PhD in philosophy from the University of Toronto and served as editor-in-chief of the Ottawa Citizen, has not publicly commented on the controversy since he announced his departure via Facebook.

“My view was that Potter wrote an unfortunate piece of opinion, not to his usual standards, and that he apologized for it fully and sincerely and was eager to make amends. I thought it should have ended there,” Mr. Whyte wrote.

McGill University has not yet commented on the allegations.

Mr. Whyte stepped down from his role as a MISC trustee Wednesday. His resignation “was about one month late,” he wrote.

He added that he does not believe any political pressure was applied in the controversy.

Some politicians in Quebec publicly criticized the opinion piece after its publication and there have been questions about whether they privately contacted the school. Mr. Whyte said in a Twitter conversation on Wednesday evening that he had been told as much by three separate sources.

He does not believe such pressure existed, he added.

“I believe the politicians when they say no political pressure was applied. … Rather, they lean to the defence of Potter.”

In a prior interview with The Globe and Mail, Dr. Fortier also said there had been no contact between her office and any politicians.

